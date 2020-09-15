SH vs WW Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors, 1st Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SH vs WW at Kinrara Oval: The Malaysian T20 League series begins from September 15 and will continue till October 20th. Four teams are taking part in the tournament including Southern Hitters, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers and Central Smashers. Also Read - MID vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Middlesex vs Surrey T20 Match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London 10.45 PM IST September 14

In a unique initiative, eight Malaysian national women’s team players will also be part of the event. Each team will be required to field at least one women cricketer during match day. Also Read - ZEN vs AT Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Zenit St. Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Football Match at Gazprom Arena 9 PM IST September 14

“Due to the pandemic, MCA has not been able to organise a tournament for the women but we have decided to include eight women’s players in this tournament, two for each team,” Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) chief operating officer Dinesh Muthuraman said. “The teams are required to include at least one women’s player in the starting line-up for each match so that they can gain exposure and experience playing competitive cricket.” Also Read - SUS vs ESS Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sussex vs Essex T20 Match at County Ground, Hove 6.30 PM IST September 14

Match Toss Time: The toss between Southern Hitters and Western Warriors for the 1st Match will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Venue: Kinrara Oval



SH vs WW My Dream11 Team

S Muniandy (captain), S Aziz (vice-captain), Shafiq Sharif, A Zubaidi, S Fetri, F Nasir, A Hafiz, M Siyadat, D Mogan, Anwar Rahman, V Unni

SH vs WW Squads

Western Warriors: Shafiq Sharif (captain), Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy, Kevin Perera, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Amir Azim Shukor, Rashid Ahad, Arief Yusof, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Yusrina Yaakop, Intan Jamahidayu Jaafar

Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (captain), Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Aaryan Amin Premj, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SH Dream11 Team/ WW Dream11 Team/ Southern Hitters Dream11 Team/ Western Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more