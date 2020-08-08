Dream11 Team Hints

The Malaysian T10 Bash is a three-day event that will see the participation from four teams with 11 matches scheduled to be played from Friday to Sunday. The pool has been created from national cricketers and Malaysia-based overseas cricketers who will be representing. Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format followed by semi-finals and the final on Sunday.

All the matches will be played at Kinrara Oval.

Toss: The toss between Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors will take place at 4:40 AM (IST).

Time: 5:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval



SH vs WW My Dream11 Team

Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Bhushan Save, Aminuddin Ramly, Virandeep Singh, Arief Yusof, Sharvin Muniandy, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Muhammad Gulraiz (CAPTAIN), Q Anwar, A Manan, S Singh

SQUADS

Southern Hitters (SH): Ainool Haqqiem, Kevin Perera, Rehan Mehmood, Aminuddin Ramly, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Bhushan Vilas Save, Sachinu Hettige, Muhammad Amir-Azim, Md Sulaiman, Muhammad Gulraiz, Haider Ali, Saifullah Malik, Vijay Unni, Hashim Islam

Western Warriors (WW): Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Shafiq Sharif, Danyal Hafeez, Rohit Vyas, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Faiz Nasir, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan, Sharvin Muniandy, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Jerin Raj, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Abdul Rauf, Sharveen Surendran

