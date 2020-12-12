SHA vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Sharjah Bukhatir vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs ABD at ICC Academy, Sharjah Bukhatir: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Sharjah Bukhatir will take on Team Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Saturday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 SHA vs ABD match will start at 2:30 PM IST – December 12. This match will see the clash between a side that will be desperate to get a win against a team that will be looking to capitalize on their nascent momentum. Abu Dhabi has had a horrendous start to their Emirates D20 – T20 2020 campaign. They have lost all of their four games so far. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi had a nightmarish start to their Emirates T20 campaign as they got outplayed in all games. After losing four in a row, Abu Dhabi would do anything to avoid five defeats in a row, but preventing them from doing so will be Sharjah.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah Bukhatir and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 2 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Sharjah Bukhatir

SHA vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Fayyaz Ahmed (VC)

Batters – Sahil Sunil Hariani, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani

All-Rounders – Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Kashif Daud

Bowlers – Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Faisal Altaf

SHA vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir: Fayyaz Ahmed (C/wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Halan, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah.

​Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Kai Smith, Aaryan Madani, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo.

SHA vs ABD Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir: Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez Rahman.

Team Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (wk), Kai Smith (wk), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

