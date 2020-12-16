SHA vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Sharjah Bukhatir vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SHA vs ABD at ICC Academy, Sharjah Bukhatir: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Sharjah Bukhatir will take on Team Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Wednesday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 SHA vs ABD match will start at 2:30 PM IST – December 16. In their last meeting in the competition, Sharjah beat Abu Dhabi convincingly by a margin of 31 runs. Sharjah’s top order completely dominated the ABD bowlers and set a target of 159 runs to which the latter team responded with a meager total of 128 runs for the loss of five wickets. Abu Dhabi will be drooping after five consecutive losses in the tournament and they might be dominated yet again by the Sharjah Bukhatir boys who had a busy day on Tuesday. Also Read - SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 9: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 at Aurora Stadium, Launceston 1.45 PM IST December 16 Wednesday

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah Bukhatir and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 2 PM (IST). Also Read - MCI vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Football Match at Etihad Stadium 1:30 AM IST December 16 Wednesday

Time: 2:30 PM IST Also Read - SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure at Dubai International Stadium at 10.30 PM IST December 15 Tuesday

Venue: ICC Academy, Sharjah.

SHA vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Kai Smith

Batters – Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah (VC), Soorya Sathish

All-Rounders – Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, MS Pattlikkadan

Bowlers – Navalesh Naidoo, Mudassir Hussain, Hafeez Rahman

SHA vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir: Fayyaz Ahmad (C/wk), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul.

​Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo.

SHA vs ABD Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir: Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez Rahman.

Team Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (wk), Kai Smith (wk), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHA Dream11 Team/ ABD Dream11 Team/ Sharjah Bukhatir Dream11 Team Prediction/ Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.