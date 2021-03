SHA vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SHA vs ABD, FanCode Emirates D10, Sharjah Dream11 Team Player List, Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi T10 match, Online Cricket Tips SHA vs ABD T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates D10

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – March 27.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SHA vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Kashif Daud (vice-captain), Vriitya Aravind, Kamran Atta, Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Muzammil, Mazhar Bashir, Hafeez Rahman, Adil Raza, Utkarsh Srivastava

SHA vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja, Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan

SHA vs ABD Full Squads

Sharjah: Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad

Abu Dhabi: Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan, Yodhin Punja, Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza

