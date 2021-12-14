SHA vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Sharjah are placed second in the Emirates D10 points table having won five of their nine games. Abu Dhabi's performances have been below par this season and now they are placed at the bottom of the points table with two wins in eight games.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SHA vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Khalid Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Atta Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwaar, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmad, Zubair Khan, Irfan Ayub.

Captain: Atta Urrahim, Vice-Captain: Umair Ali.

SHA vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah(WK), Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harsh Desai, Amjad Gul, Syam Ramesh.

Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Sahil Hariani, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair.