SHA vs AJM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Emirates D20

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs AJM at ICC Academy, Dubai: In the 26th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 – T20 tournament, Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take the field against Ajman Alubond. Sharjah have so far played eight matches and won three of them while losing four with one ending in a no result. On the other hand, Ajman have just one win from seven games and have lost five matches and one producing no result.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Ajman Alubond will take place at 6 PM IST – December 21.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

SHA vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Rameez Shahzad (captain), Umair Ali (vice-captain), Abdul Shakoor, Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Kashif Daud, Sharif Asadullah, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Arsalan Javed

SHA vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmed, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah

Ajman: Sharif Asadullah, Abdul Shakoor, Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan

SHA vs AJM Full Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Mohammad Boota, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman

Ajman Alubond: Amjad Gul, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan, Rishabh Mukherjee, A Khan, Anand Kumar, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Zubair Zuhaib, Sharif Asadullah, Abdul Shakoor, Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad

