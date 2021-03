Dream11 Team Prediction

SHA vs AJM, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Sharjah vs Ajman – Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 18 at Dubai Cricket Stadium at 11:00 PM IST March 30 Tuesday:

Sharjah vs Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SHA vs AJM, FanCode Emirates D10, Sharjah Dream11 Team Player List, Ajman Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Sharjah vs Ajman T10 match, Online Cricket Tips SHA vs AJM T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Sharjah vs Ajman FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates D10

Match Time: The Emirates D10 match between Sharjah vs Ajman will start from 11:00 PM (IST) – March 30.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SHA vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vriitya Aravind, Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen – Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Asif Khan (C)

All Rounders – Umair Ali (VC), Rohan Mustafa, Nasir Aziz

Bowlers – Junaid Siddique, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sheraz Priya

Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah:

Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Aayan Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (C), Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Renjith Mani, Junaid Siddique

Ajman Alubond:

Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad, Kaleem, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nasir Aziz (C), Danish Qureshi, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid

SQUADS

Sharjah:

Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Aayan Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (C), Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Renjith Mani, Junaid Siddique, Rameez Shahzad, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Unaib Rehman, Anish Ramgopal, Hafeez Rahman

Ajman Alubond:

Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad, Kaleem, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nasir Aziz (C), Danish Qureshi, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid, Bahzad Naquib, Dawood Eajaz, Wasi Shah, Hamad Arshad, Zubair Zuhaib

