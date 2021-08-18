SHA vs BUL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Sharks XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs BUL at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 23 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Sharks XI will lock horns against the Bulls XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. Sharks XI have had a mixed tournament so far having won 3 and losing three matches so far. They won their previous match in a thrilling super over against Lions XI. They occupy the 3rd spot in the standings with 12 points. On the other hand, Bulls XI are heading into this match on the back of a loss against Tigers XI by 6 wickets in the final over the match. With two wins and five losses, Bulls XI are occupying the 5th spot in the standings with 8 points.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Sharks XI vs Bulls XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 18.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

SHA vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Karthik-II (C)

Batsmen – Mohit Mittan, P Logesh, Premraj, Mohamed Safeequddin

All-rounders – Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (VC), S Ashwath-II, M Sivamurugan

Bowlers – Raghu Sharma, N Vengadeshwaran, Vishal Khokhar

SHA vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Sharks XI: P Logesh, A Jerish, Premraj, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi (C), Nipun Gaikwad (wk), Mohit Mittan, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S.

Bulls XI: S Karthik, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Jay Pandey, P Surendiran (wk), Mohamed Safeequddin, Karthik B Nair, Amarnath Akki, M Pooviarasan, Marc Morais, N Vengadeshwaran, Sathya Kumar.

SHA vs BUL SQUADS

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, Arjun Shetty Ganesh, Aravind K, Chiranjeevi G (C), Suresh Kumar, Mathavan M (wk), Iyyappan M, Alankrit Agarwal, Jasvanth S, Vengadeshwaran N, M Mathan, S Krishna, Vadivel C, Raghuraman.

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R (wk), S Parameswaran, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, Alagh Prathiban, S Rohan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), AS Govindarajan, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian.

