Sharks XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs BUL at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground: In another exciting contest of Siechem Pondicherry T20, Sharks XI and Bulls XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground on Wednesday. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 SHA vs BUL match will begin at 10 AM IST – November 18. This will be the first match of the day. Sharks XI have played two matches so far. In their first match against Panthers XI, they were all-out for just 57 runs while batting first and lost the match by 8 wickets. In their second match, they went on beat the Lions XI in a thrilling contest by only a narrow margin of two runs. On the other hand, Bulls XI lost their opening game of the tournament against the Tigers XI. They couldn't chase 168 runs and could only muster 125 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Ashith Rajiv performed well with both the bat and the ball. They are yet to open their account in the points table and they will look forward to their first win in this competition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 9 – SHA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharks XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Tips, SHA vs BUL Probable Playing XIs, SHA vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Sharks XI vs Bulls XI Siechem Pondicherry T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sharks XI vs Bulls XI.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Sharks XI vs Bulls XI will take place at 9.30 AM IST – November 18, Wednesday.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

SHA vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Aravind Raj R

Batsmen: K Aravind, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Thalaivan Sargunam

All-rounders: G Chiranjeevi, S Jasvanth, Arjun Shetty Ganesh (vc), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Bowlers: N Vengadeshwaran, Adil Tunda, Ashith Rajiv (c)

SHA vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, Arjun Shetty Ganesh, Aravind K, Chiranjeevi G (C), Suresh Kumar, Mathavan M (wk), Iyyappan M, Alankrit Agarwal, Jasvanth S, Vengadeshwaran N, M Mathan.

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R (wk), S Parameeswaran, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, Alagh Prathiban, S Rohan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C).

SHA vs BUL Squads

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, Arjun Shetty Ganesh, Aravind K, Chiranjeevi G (C), Suresh Kumar, Mathavan M (wk), Iyyappan M, Alankrit Agarwal, Jasvanth S, Vengadeshwaran N, M Mathan, S Krishna, Vadivel C, Raghuraman P, M Chinnadurai, Pravin R, Aditya Chauhan, D Chandrasekar, Rajaram S, Dilip G, Janarthanan N, Deepak Sherawat.

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari.

