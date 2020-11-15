Dream11 Team Prediction

SHA vs BUL Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Sharks XI vs Bulls XI T20 Match at Puducherry 5.30 PM IST November 15 Sunday

Sharks XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Sharks XI vs Bulls XI will take place at 5 PM IST – November 15, Sunday.

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Puducherry.

SHA vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nipun Gaikwad

Batsmen – Lakshminaryanan Vignesh, Thalaivan Sargumnam, Aravind K

All-rounders – Arjun Shetty Ganesh (C), Jasvanth S, S Parameeswaran, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (VC)

Bowlers – Vengadeshwaran N, Adil Tunda, Ashith Rajiv

SQUADS

Sharks XI:

Nipun Gaikwad, Arjun Shetty Ganesh, Aravind K, Chiranjeevi G (C), Suresh Kumar, Mathavan M (WK), Iyyappan M, Alankrit Agarwal, Jasvanth S, Vengadeshwaran N, M Mathan, S Krishna, Vadivel C, Raghuraman P, M Chinnadurai, Pravin R, Aditya Chauhan, D Chandrasekar, Rajaram S, Dilip G, Janarthanan N, Deepak Sherawat

Bulls XI:

Aravind Raj R, S Parameeswaran, Lakshminaryanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargumnam, Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, AC Prathiban, S Rohan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, AS Govindaraajan, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Kashyap Prudvi, B Prabu, Kopineedi Pavan Kumar S, Marc Morais, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari

