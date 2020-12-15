SHA vs DUB Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs DUB at Dubai International Stadium: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in match 15 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 SHA vs DUB match will start at 10.30 PM IST – December 15. Sharjah are placed at the fourth spot in the points table with two wins and a loss from their three games. Dubai, on the other hand, are placed third in the Emirates D20 points table, having picked up two wins from their four matches. They are coming off a victory against Ajman by 36 runs and will look to maintain their winning momentum.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 10 PM IST. – December 15.

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

SHA vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Fayyaz Ahmed

Batsmen – Punya Mehra, Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah

All-rounders – Kashif Daud (C), Umer Farooq (vc), Umair Ali, Shahrukh Sheikh

Bowlers – Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani

SHA vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (C & WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider and Tahir Latif.

SHA vs DUB Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir (SHA): Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C/wk), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Dubai (DUB): Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema (WK), Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Madhav, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider (WK) and Tahir Latif.

