SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Sharjah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs DUB at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the second semifinal of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Sharjah will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Emirates D10 SHA vs DUB match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 15. Sharjah finished second in the Emirates D10 standings with 10 points against their name. They had lost to Abu Dhabi in their final league game by 8 wickets. They have a 1-1-win loss record against Dubai in this tournament and will be eager to make 2-1. On the other hand, Dubai finished at the 3rd spot in the points table with 8 points. Their current form isn't that great as they have lost their last 2 matches. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, SHA vs DUB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SHA vs DUB Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sharjah vs Dubai, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Dubai will take place at 7 PM IST – December 15.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

SHA vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad (VC)

Batters: Amjad Gul, Muhammad Ismail, Ansar Khan, Abdul Hafeez Afridi

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza (C), Farooq Mohammad

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Abdul Malik

SHA vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Hassan Khan, Khalid Shah (wk), Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (Captain), Amjad Gul, Laxman Manjrekar, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harsh Desai, Syam Ramesh.

Dubai: Ameer Hamza (Captain), Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ammar Badami, Furqan Khalil (wk), Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Malik, Syed Haider Shah, Harshit Seth, Muhammad Ismail, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq.

