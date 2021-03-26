SHA vs DUB Dream11 Tips And Predictions FanCode Emirates D10

Sharjah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SHA vs DUB at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting encounter of the FanCode Emirates D10, Sharjah will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on fantastic Friday. The FanCode Emirates D10 SHA vs DUB match will start at 8:45 PM IST – March 26. Sharjah have been impressive in the Emirates D10 League, winning two in two. They defeated Fujairah and Ajman by nine and eight wickets respectively and will start as the favorites against Dubai. Dubai, on the other hand, have played just a single match so far. They were defeated by Emirates Blue in their Emirates D10 League opener. Sharjah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SHA vs DUB, FanCode Emirates D10, Sharjah Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Sharjah vs Dubai T10 match, Online Cricket Tips SHA vs DUB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Sharjah vs Dubai FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates T10. Also Read - BOL vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Bologna vs Baracca Prato Match 20 at Oval Rastignano 8:00 PM IST March 26 Friday

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Dubai will take place at 8.15 PM (IST) – March 26. Also Read - FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10 2021 Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain - Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Today's Probable XIs For T10 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST March 26 Friday

Time: 8:45 PM IST Also Read - PIA vs BOL Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Pianoro vs Bologna Match 19 at Oval Rastignano 6:00 PM IST March 26 Friday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SHA vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen – Fayyaz Ahmad (vc), Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Fahad Nawaz (C)

All-rounders – Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Renjith Mani

Bowlers – Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq

SHA vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma.

Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq.

SHA vs DUB Squads

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed.

Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwar, Rudra Mahadev.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHA Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – FanCode Emirates D10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.