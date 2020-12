Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah vs Emirates Cricket Board will take place at 6 PM IST. – December 20.

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

SHA vs ECB My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind

Batters – Khalid Shah, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Basil Hameed

All-Rounders – Kashif Daud, Aryan Lakra (C)

Bowlers – Krishnan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (VC)

SQUADS

Sharjah:

Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Krishnan Paul, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan Baraki, Mohammed Halan Harris, Faisal Khan.

Emirates Cricket Board Blues:

Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid

