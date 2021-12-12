SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs EMB at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the third and final match of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament on Super Sunday, Sharjah will take on Emirates Blues at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Emirates D10 SHA vs EMB match will start at 11 PM IST – December 12. Sharjah are just a couple of wins away from sealing their spot in the semifinals. With 4 wins and 2 losses, Sharjah occupy the second spot in the standings with 8 points. In the previois outing between these two teams, Sharjah had defeated Emirates Blues by 7 wickets. Emirates Blues, on the other hand, have managed to win 3 out of the 6 matches played so far. They occupy the third spot in the Emirates D10 points table with 6 points. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, SHA vs EMB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SHA vs EMB Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Emirates Blues will take place at 10:30 PM IST – December 12.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

SHA vs EMB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Boota, Khalid Shah

Batters – Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Ansar Khan

All Rounders– Umair Ali (VC), Kashif Daud, Aryan Lakra (C)

Bowlers– Ali Anwaar, Danish Qureshi, Mohammed Faraazuddin

SHA vs EMB Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Hassan Khan, Ansar Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (Captain), Umair Ali, Laxman Manjrekar, Syam Ramesh, Amjad Gul, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani, Unaib Rehman.

Emirates Blues: CP Rizwan (Captain), Alishan Sharafu, Zafar Farid, Muhammad Boota (wk), Ansh Tandon, Vishnu Sukumaran, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi.

