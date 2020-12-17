SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Sharjah Bukhatir vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SHA vs FUJ at Fujairah International Stadium: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Sharjah Bukhatir will take on Fujairah in Match 21 at the Fujairah International Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 SHA vs FUJ match will start at 10.30 PM IST – December 17. Sharjah are placed at the third position in the points table with three wins and two losses from five games. They are coming off a victory against Dubai by 29 runs in their last match.

Fujairah, on the other hand, are placed atop the Emirates D20 league table courtesy of wins in all their five matches. They will be entering this encounter after playing against ECB Blues earlier in the day.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Sharjah Bukhatir and Fujairah will take place at 10 PM IST. – December 17.

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Fujairah International Stadium

SHA vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Fayyaz Ahmad (VC)

Batsmen – Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Khalid Shah

All-rounders – Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa (C), Badiuzzama Sayed, Umair Ali

Bowlers – Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja

SHA vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed.

Fujairah: Ahmed Raza (C), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh.

SHA vs FUJ Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir (SHA): Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C/wk), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Fujairah (FUJ): Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh (WK), Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.

