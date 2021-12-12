SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs FUJ at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the first match of 'Super Sunday' in the Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Sharjah will take on Fujairah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Emirates D10 SHA vs FUJ match will start at 6 PM IST – December 12. After starting on a losing note, Sharjah turned the tables in style and won 4 consecutive matches on the trot to stake their claim for the knockouts. They are currently at the second spot in the FanCode Emirates D10 points table. Fujairah, on the other hand, are the team to beat in this tournament. They are in sensational form having won all their 6 matches and currently placed themselves at the top spot in the standings with 12 points. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, SHA vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SHA vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sharjah vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Fujairah will take place at 5:30 PM IST – December 12, Sunday.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

SHA vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Khalid Shah, Hamdan Tahir

Batters – Usman Khan, Ansar Khan, Asif Khan

All-rounders – Waseem Muhammad (C), Omer Farooq, Kashif Daud

Bowlers – Raja Khan (VC), Ali Anwaar, Mujahid Amin

SHA vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Hassan Khan, Ansar Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (Captain), Umair Ali, Laxman Manjrekar, Syam Ramesh, Amjad Gul, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani, Unaib Rehman.

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad (Captain), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Omer Farooq, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Raja Akifullah Khan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Hamad Arshad.

