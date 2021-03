SHA v FUJ Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The sixteenth match of the T10 tournament has been scheduled to be played between Sharjah and Fujairah today. Both the teams have played five matches each so far and have a similar record – winning four games each while losing once. However, they are separated in the points tally by on the basis of net run-rate with Fujairah on second followed by Sharjah at the third spot.

Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10

Match Time: The Emirates D10 match between Sharjah and Fujairah will start from 6:30 PM (IST) – March 30. Also Read - PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kerala Women's T20 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Team Pearl vs Team Ruby Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SHA v FUJ My Dream11 Team

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Waseem Muhammad (vice-captain), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Ahmed Raza, Fayyaz Ahmad, Umair Ali, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Junaid Siddique

SHA v FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique

SHA v FUJ Full Squads

Fujairah: Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani

