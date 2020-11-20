SHA vs TIG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

SHA vs TIG My Dream11 Team

R Raghupathy (captain), S Ashwath (vice-captain), Yash Avinash Jadhav, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi, S Jasvanth, Arjun Ganesh, Satish Jangir B, S Santhamoorthy, N Vengadeshwaran, Karthik B Nair

SHA vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, N Janarthanan, C Magendrian, R Pravin, K Aravind, S Suresh-Kumar, M Iyyappan, Arjun Ganesh, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT

Tigers XI: Ankur Kunder D, Paras Dogra, A Kamaleeshwaran, Prashanth K Varma, Karthik B Nair, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, Nitesh Thakur N, Satish Jangir

SHA vs TIG Full Squads

Sharks XI: Alankrit Agarwal, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, N Vengadeshwaran, M Mathan, C VadivelS Suresh Kumar, G Dilip, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, S Rajaram, M Mathavan, Nitin Gaikwad, Ajay Dhansing Badode, N Janarthanan, R Pravin, K Aravind, P Raguraman, SVH Krishna, C Magendiran, K Aravind, S Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, Arjun Ganesh

Tigers XI: Ankur Kunder D, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, R Sabari, A M Narayanan, A Kamaleeshwaran, Sarath Satheesh C, Prashanth K Varma, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh, Yash Avinash Jadhav (W/K), Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, S Santhamoorthy

