SHA vs TIG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Sharks XI vs Tigers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SHA vs TIG at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 13 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Sharks XI will lock horns against the Tigers XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. Sharks XI is currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the Pondicherry T20 whereas Tigers XI is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Sharks XI played four matches in this season of the BYJU's Pondicherry T20 where they won three matches while Tigers XI also played four matches in this season where they managed to win two games.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Sharks XI vs Tigers XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 13.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

SHA vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anand Subramanian

Batsmen – Mohit Mittan, R Ragupathy, Premraj

All-rounders – S Jasvanth, Paras Ratnaparkhe (C), G Chiranjeevi

Bowlers – Raghu Sharma, R Vijai, Siva Kumar S, T A Abeesh (VC)

SHA vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

Sharks XI: Logesh P, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Anand Subramanian (wk), Chiranjeevi G (C), Sivamurugan M, Jerish A, Raghu Sharma, Vijith A, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S.

Tigers XI: Ragupathy R (C), Andrew Subikshan, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Vijay Raja, Arjun Shetty, Mathavan M (wk), Vijay Rajaram, Karthikeyan J, Siva Kumar S, Madan Kumar.

SHA vs TIG SQUADS

Sharks XI: Logesh P, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Anand Subramanian (wk), Chiranjeevi G (C), Sivamurugan M, Jerish A, Raghu Sharma, Vijith A, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S, Nipun Gaikwad, Vishal Khokhar, Sabari S.

Tigers XI: Arjun Shetty, Karthikeyan J, Neyan Kangayan, Prabu B, Ragupathy R, Jullian Jacab, Madan Kumar, Saie Sharan Y, Siva Kumar S, Vijay Raja, Vijay Rajaram, Andrew Subikshan, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Aravind Raj R, Mathavan M

