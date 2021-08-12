Dream11 Team Prediction

SHA vs TUS, Fantasy Tips Pondicherry T20 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI, Playing 11s And Team News For Today’s T20 Match at 9:30 AM IST August 12 Thursday:Also Read - DD vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips TNPL T20 Eliminator: Captain, Vice-captain- Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Playing XIs For Today's T20 at MA Chidambaram at 7:30 PM IST August 11 Wed

Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BUL vs LIO, Pondicherry T20 2021, Tuskers XI Dream11 Team Player List, Sharks XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction and Tips – SHA vs TUS Pondicherry T20 2021, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI Pondicherry T20 2021. Also Read - BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pondicherry T20 Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain - Bulls XI vs Lions XI, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at CA Siechem Ground 9:30 AM IST August 11 Wednesday

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 11. Also Read - RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 Match 28: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies at 7:30 PM IST Aug 8

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

SHA vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, R Palani, Aravindaraj A, T A Abeesh

Captain: T A Abeesh. Vice-captain: P Thamaraikannan

Probable Playing XIs

Sharks XI: Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Nipun Gaikwad, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi (c), Jerish A, Premraj, T A Abeesh, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Aleti Karthik Reddy, P Thamaraikannan (c), Ankit Agarwal, Fabid Ahmed, P Kumar, R Palani, S Venkadesan, S Rohan, Aravindaraj A

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHA Dream11 Team/ TUS Dream11 Team/ Sharks XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tuskers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Pondicherry T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.