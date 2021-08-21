Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

SHA vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Anand Subramanian, Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen – K Aravind, P Logesh (VC), Premraj

All-rounders – Akash Anand Kargave, P Thamaraikannan (C), Mohit Mittan

Bowlers – R Palani, Akshay Jain-S, T A Abeesh

SHA vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

Sharks XI: Premraj Rajavelu©, Mohit Mittan, Nipun Gaikwad(wk), Thivagar G, Jerish A, Sabari S, Sivamurugan M, Rajasekar M, Vijith A, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S

Tuskers XI: Parandaman Thamaraikannan©, Aravind K, Palani R, Kumar P, Yash Jadhav(wk), Ankit Agarwal, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Sowrrow Singh, Sharadh Kishan A, Sabari Rajasekar

SHA vs TUS SQUADS

Sharks XI: Premraj Rajavelu©, Mohit Mittan, Nipun Gaikwad(wk), Thivagar G, Jerish A, Sabari S, Sivamurugan M, Rajasekar M, Vijith A, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma, Chiranjeevi G

Tuskers XI: Parandaman Thamaraikannan©, Aravind K, Palani R, Kumar P, Yash Jadhav(wk), Ankit Agarwal, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Sowrrow Singh, Sharadh Kishan A, Sabari Rajasekar, Karthik Reddy, Fabid Ahmed, Sanjay Kansal

