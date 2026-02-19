Home

Pakistan’s star all-rounder BREAKS silence on Babar Azam’s batting role vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026, says ‘You can’t…’

Pakistan star all-rounder drops a surprising statement on Babar Azam's batting role against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Pakistan all-rounder reacts on Babar Azam's batting demotion

Salman Agha’s Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they have won 3 matches out of 4. The one loss came against their arch-rivals team India.

Shadab Khan urges from Pakistan players

However, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan said that players should not take things personally because everyone is trying their best to win matches for the team. He made this statement after Babar Azam was not sent to bat against Namibia and Shaheen Shah Afridi was left out of the playing XI.

Pakistan’s strong comeback after massive defeat to India

Pakistan had earlier suffered a heavy defeat against India, but they bounced back strongly with a massive 102-run win over Namibia on Wednesday and qualified for the T20 World Cup Super Eights.

Shadab Khan on Team environment

“As a professional, you can’t take these things to heart. The team’s environment and messages are very clear, so it’s not a problem for any player. Everyone is trying to help the team win,” Shadab Khan’s statement to reporter after the match.

Shadab on Handling Pressure in Super 8

“The Super Eights will be tough. There will be pressure games. At the end of the day, you can only control certain things, so you should focus on controlling those.” he added.

Shadab reacts to team’s communication

“Do you really think Pakistan experiments that much? I don’t think so. Our messages are very clear. If you’re talking about Babar not being called to bat, he knows exactly when his role comes into play,” he said.

“The messages are clear for every player. The team changes according to conditions, and that’s what is happening,” Shadab concluded.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

