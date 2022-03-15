New Delhi: Rishabh Pant has been making the headlines for his brilliant skills with the bat and behind the stumps as well but there is another thing about the Indian wicket-keeper that mostly goes unnoticed. Pant has a very good head above his shoulders and reads the game very well at the same time. There were two such instances in the recently-concluded second Test match against Sri Lanka that would go on to vindicate that point.Also Read - Rishabh Pant: Change of Mindset Behind India Wicket-Keeper's Dramatic Change In Fortunes | Watch Video

The first of which happened during the first innings of the second Test match when Mohammed Shami trapped Dhananjaya de Silva right in front of his stumps. The umpire, however was not convinced and gave the decision in favour of the batter. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Legacy As Captain: India Cricket Team Leads With Highest Win Percentage Since 2016 In Tests, Way Ahead of Second Best England

India captain Rohit Sharma was not convinced either but it was Pant who kept pushing Rohit to take the review as he reckoned that the ball is not going over the stumps and it was worth taking a chance. Replays suggested that the India wicket-keeper was right and the decision was reversed that saw de Silva take the long walk back to the dressing room, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 28 for 4. Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant; Sunil Gavaskar Picks Shreyas Iyer as 'Next Big Thing' in Indian Cricket After Heroics vs SL

The second of such instance came when he suggested India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to drag the length back a bit to Vishwa Fernando that worked almost immediately.

“Halka sa kheech lo yahi wala ball,” Pant was heard saying in the stump microphone to Ashwin.

#INDVSL #RishabhPant “halka sa kheech lo yahi wala ball” slower through the air, little back of length and gone! #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Ksfv47zWNj — Kinnar Majithia (@kinnar32) March 13, 2022

To add to that, the young India wicket-keeper has a great presence of mind and understands his game much better than what it was – possibly a couple of years ago. Some of his counter-attacking knocks on wickets that were turning in the recent series against Sri Lanka also goes on to show that he has become a thinking cricketer.

While not all of his shots will come off as is the case with most stroke makers but he realised that quick runs on wickets assisting the bowlers can come in handy as any ball can have your name in it. The next couple of years might be the best years ahead of him.