Shafali Verma has become the youngest Indian ever to hit an international half-century. At 15 years and 285 days, Shafali scored 73 in the series opening first T20I against West Indies to set up a big 84-run win for India women cricket team on Saturday.

Overall, the youngest ever (male or female) cricketer to record a fifty at the international level continues to be Johmari Logtenberg of South Africa women cricket team who achieved it at the age of 14 years.

Among the male cricketers, Rohit Paudel is the youngest batsman to make an international fifty who broke the record in January this year.

Shafali, who managed just 64 from her first four innings in international cricket, surpassed that figure on Saturday in one innings through a maiden T20I half-century. She struck six fours and four sixes as alongside fellow opener Smriti Mandhana, she added 143 runs which is the highest for any wicket by an Indian pair.

The partnership 14th highest ever and eighth highest for the first wicket in women T2oIs.

Mandhana also hit a fifty, 67 off 46 with 11 fours, as India posted a challenging 185/4 in 20 overs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

A combined bowling effort saw India women keeping West Indies to 101/9 with Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav taking two wickets apiece. Shemaine Campbelle top-scored for the hosts with 33 with the next best being 13.

Brief Scores: India women 185/4 (Shafali Verma 73, Smriti Mandhana 67; Anisa Mohammed 2/35) beat West Indies women 101/9 (Shemaine Campbelle 33; Radha Yadav (2/10), Shikha Pandey (2/22), Poonam Yadav (2/24)) by 74 runs