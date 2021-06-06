India’s teen sensation Shafali Verma made a forgettable debut in 2019 in the coveted blue jersey after being dismissed for a duck in the 1st T20I against South Africa Women in Surat. However, Shafali didn’t take long to turn things around and she made her presence felt in the 4th T20I of the series with a blistering knock of 46 runs off 33 balls at an impressive strike rate of close to 140. After that knock, the Rohtak-born cricketer never looked back and went on to claim the prestigious pole position among T20 batters in the ICC Women’s T20I player rankings. Also Read - Cricket: Virat Kohli And Kane Williamson's Captaincy Skills Will be Put to Test in ICC WTC Final 2021, Says Former New Zealand Coach Mike Hesson

All eyes will once again be on the 17-year-old Shafali when the India women's cricket team will step against England women to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Shafali has been named in the India squad for all three formats and her form would be crucial for the visitors who are aiming to return to winning ways on the UK tour. Former captain of India's women's team – Anjum Chopra also hailed Shafali Verma's quick rise and pins large hopes on her in the upcoming England tour.

"You have picked a youngster, you hope that she comes good. We hope she does justice to the talent for whichever team she plays. And for the talent to come good, one has to wait and wait," the 44-year-old Anjum told CricketCountry in an exclusive chat.

Shafali, who is set to make her debut in the longest format of the game in England, has recently admitted that she improved her technique and confidence while facing the bouncers.

“If you try to get better at something and get complacent after trying just once, it never works out. I chalked out a plan and played 150 balls [bouncers] at a time, then rested for a bit and faced more bouncers. I focused on practising the same thing over and over again,” Shafali was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Anjum also spoke about India’s chances of winning in England, she reckoned adapting to the conditions would be the key and the faster they do it the better it is. “I would want them to win, there is nothing better. But again, when you talk of the realistic chances, it is a very good team and the faster they adapt, it would be better as you would then get to see a competitive series,” she said.

Robbed of crucial game-time due to the pandemic, India will get the ball rolling with the UK tour comprising a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20s.