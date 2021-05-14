From knocking leather balls in her Rohtak house to becoming the No 1 cricketer in T20Is, teen sensation Shafali Verma has taken the world of cricket by storm in the last season. Today, she is a household name and is certainly on the right track after bagging a contract with Birmingham Phoenix in the ‘The Hundred’ and the Sydney Sixers in Women’s Big Bash League. With the world at her feet, Shafali remains as cool and relaxed as ever. Also Read - Cricket: Ramesh Powar Returns as Head Coach of Indian Women's Cricket Team, Replaces WV Raman

In an interview with The Indian Express, Shafali said 'Koi Tension Nahi Hain' when asked about the upcoming 'The Hundred' season. All she wants to do is perform well and make India and her father proud.

"Koi tension nahi hain. Bus acha perform karna hain aur desh aur papa ka naam roshan karna hain," she said.

Known for her blistering strokeplay at the top of the order, Shafali has amassed 617 runs in 22 T20Is at a strike rate of just below 150. She was one of the major reasons why India made the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020. She ensured India got off to good starts in the tournament when the ball was hard and new and easier to hit.

But with so much cricket scheduled in the next three months, Shafali feels she has not got ample practice during the pandemic period in the country and would ideally have loved to get a few net sessions.

“With so much cricket scheduled over the next three months, I would have liked to practice at my coach Ashwani sir’s academy. I miss the nets session. But given the current situation (pandemic and lockdown), this is the best that I could have done,” she added.