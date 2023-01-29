Home

Following the win, Shafali thanked the team, support staff, BCCI, and the fans for all the support.

Potchefstroom: Shafali Verma was over the moon after India beat England on Sunday by seven wickets to clinch the Women’s U19 World Cup. It was the bowlers who rose to the occasion bundling out England for a paltry 68 runs in the 18th over. Following the win, Shafali thanked the team, support staff, BCCI, and the fans for all the support.

“The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us everyday and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. All thanks to them,” Shafali said at the post-match presentation after the historic win.

“The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup,” she added.

Earlier, batters Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha shared a 46-run stand for the third wicket to lead India to a seven-wicket victory over England to win the inaugural edition of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval.

Soumya (24 not out) and Trisha (24) stitched a vital partnership to give India their first-ever World Cup title in women’s cricket. The historic moment comes in the country where India first made it to the final of a World Cup 18 years ago, during the 2005 ODI World Cup.

Brief scores: England 68 all out in 17.1 overs (Ryana Macdonald-Gay 19, Titas Sadhu 2/6, Parshavi Chopra 2/13) lost to India 69/3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24 not out, Gongadi Trisha 24; Hannah Baker 1/13, Grace Scrivens 1/13) by seven wickets