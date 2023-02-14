Home

Shafali Verma To Richa Ghosh – India’s U-19 World Champions Who Landed Deals At WPL Auction

As many as seven India's U-19 World Cup-winning team members failed to attract any of the five franchises at the WPL auction.

India players celebrate after winning the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The inaugural Women’s Premier (WPL) auction on Monday in Mumbai proved to be a path-breaker in women’s cricket in the country. Not only it was a momentous occasion in the history of Indian cricket, the WPL is also inspiring several youngsters in the country and around the globe to take up the sport and pursue a career in it.

While the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur landed crore-plus deals, several India’s U-19 World Cup-winning stars got a chance to rub the shoulders with the best in the business. Let’s take a look at who went where.

Shafali Verma: The India U-19 captain landed a Rs 2 crore deal with the Delhi Capitals.

Titas Sadhu: Delhi Capitals secured the services of Bengal girl, who took six wickets in six games including two in the final against England, for Rs 25 lakhs.

Shweta Sherawat: The India U-19 vice-captain was roped in by UP Warriorz for Rs 40 lakhs. She was the highest run-getter in the rournament having scored 297 runs in seven games.

Parshavi Chopra: UP Warriorz wasted no time in buying the all-rounder who took 11 wickets in U-19 World Cup for her base price of Rs 10 lakhs.

Richa Ghosh: The only senior capped player alongside Shafali Verma in the U-19 World Cup squad, Richa Ghosh bagged a Rs 1.9 crore deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hurley Gala: One of the promising young cricketers in the circuit, Hurley Gala was snapped up by Gujarat Giants, who will be mentored by none other than legendary Mithali Raj. Gala was bought at her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Shabnam Shakil: Gujarat Giants also took Shabnam Shakil for Rs 10 lakh.

Sonal Yadav: Mumbai Indians acquired the services of 15-year-old Sonam Yadav for Rs 10 lakh.

However, there several cricketers from the U-19 squad that had no takers. They are slow left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap, wicketkeeper-batter Hrishita Basu, middle-order batter Soumya Tiwari, right-arm spinner Archana Devi, medium pacer Falak Naz, batter Soniya Mendhiya, and opener Gongadi Trisha.

