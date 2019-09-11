Celebrating his team’s emphatic start in the ongoing edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a party mood as he threw a big party for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) players after the match. TKR registered their third straight win of the tournament by beating St Lucia Zouks in match 5 to occupy the second spot in the league. In a celebratory mood after the win, several videos of the Bollywood actor dancing with mercurial all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, popularly known as DJ Bravo went viral on the Internet.

Both SRK and Bravo can be seen giving each other tough competition while dancing on the tunes of hit Bollywood number – Lungi Dance. The former Windies player – Bravo posted not one but several videos of their celebration on his official Instagram account. “This is how we do things in after we beat ppl..we rent a boat an have a nice time Lickssss when they come Trinidad @tkriders Champion squad always fun to have our boss around @iamsrk @realorlandooctave u have the biggest song in the country bro #Champion #LandOfChampions,” he captioned the post.

WATCH VIDEO —



The two were also joined by several other players of the team as they partied the night away at the success bash held on a yacht. Unfortunately, Bravo has been ruled out of the entire CPL 2019 due to finger injury.

Led by newly-named West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, defending champs TKR defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 11 runs in the opening match of the tournament. In the next match they ousted Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs. Their latest victory came on Sunday when they thrashed St Lucia Zouks by seven wickets.

Despite registering three wins in as many games, TKR are currently placed second in the points table of CPL 2019. Guyana Amazon Warriors are at the top of the pile as they boast off a superior net run-rate but an equal number of points to TKR.