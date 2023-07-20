Top Recommended Stories

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Over The Moon as ICC Shares Bollywood Actor’s Picture With ODI World Cup Trophy | VIRAL TWEETS

The Bollywood actor's fans were over the moon after the heartwarming gesture from the apex body of cricket.

Updated: July 20, 2023 8:04 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council shared a picture on Wednesday featuring Bollywood mega star Shah Rukh Khan with the coveted ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. The picture has as expected set the internet on fire. The Bollywood actor’s fans were over the moon after the heartwarming gesture from the apex body of cricket. The trophy was in India last week where it was taken to a few cities. “King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It’s nearly here …” ICC captioned the post.

Speaking about the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

