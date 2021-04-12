Shah Rukh Khan may not have been there in Chennai in flesh and blood due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, but the KKR owner made sure he lauded his troops after they registered their 100th IPL win on Sunday. The Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders registered a well-fought 10-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad to get their campaign off to a winning start. King Khan as the popularly known seemed to be elated with the result as he took to Twitter and hailed the side. Also Read - Lungi Ngidi, Jason Behrendorff to Miss CSK's Next IPL 2021 Game Against PBKS: Coach Stephen Fleming Confirms

SRK also had a special mention for Harbhajan Singh who made his debut for the franchise. Also Read - IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Virender Sehwag Reveals Why Manish Pandey Failed to Finish 188-Run Chase in Chennai

Shah Rukh wrote, “Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys…@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly )@Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch.” Also Read - RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Today's Probable XIs For T20 Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 12 Monday