Shah Rukh Khan Praise KKR Star Rinku Singh During #AskSRK Session on Twitter Goes VIRAL

Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on Rinku during a #AskSRK session on Twitter where the former was responding to questions from the fans.

'Jhoome Jo Rinku', KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Rinku Singh For Guiding Kolkata to Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: It is no secret that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a big fan of Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rinku Singh. From doing ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ to publicly lavishing praise on Rinku, the Bollywood superstar has openly shown his affection towards the finisher. Recently, the actor heaped praise on Rinku during a #AskSRK session on Twitter where the former was responding to questions from the fans.

“#AskSRK One word about KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh? #AskSRK @iamsrk,” a Twitter user asked the Bollywood superstar.

SRK had an epic response to the Tweet as he wrote, “Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!”

Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!! https://t.co/kyyKr4dJhy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023 The left-handed finisher amassed 474 runs in 14 games at a blistering strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023. Rinku finished matches for KKR on a regular basis when their star player Ander Russell struggled to get going in the 2023 edition of cash-rich league. During the season, Rinku revealed that the owner of the KKR franchise called him after he hit five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal and told him that he will dance at his wedding. “Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that. He was talking about my marriage. SRK said people call me for their marriage, I don’t go. Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne (I will come to your wedding to dance),” Singh told JioCinema.

