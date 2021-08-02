New Delhi: India women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne had an interesting chat with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after Rani Rampal and Co seal their spot in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. On Monday, India beat world no 2 Australia to qualify in the semifinal for the first time in the Olympic Games history.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur Grabs 6th Spot With 63.70m Throw in 3rd Attempt

After the historic win, several Indian fans on social media started comparing Marijne to Chak de India’s character Kabir Khan which was played by Shah Rukh. The 2007 Bollywood blockbuster was based on the Indian women’s hockey team as Shah Rukh played the role of a head coach named Kabir Khan. Also Read - PV Sindhu: Achievements and Unknown Facts About India's First Female Double Olympic Medalist

After the emphatic win, Marijne took to Twitter to post,”Sorry family , I coming again later.” Shah Rukh replied on Marijene post and wrote,”Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.” Also Read - Through Pain & Poverty, Hockey Captain Rani Rampal Kept Dreaming of Donning India Colours

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021



The interaction continued as Marijene’s witty reply impressed many fans. “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach,” he tweeted.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021



Meanwhile, in the quarterfinals drag-flicker, Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India’s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them.