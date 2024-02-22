Home

Shah Rukh Khan To Perform In WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

SRK will deliver a spectacular performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will perform in the opening ceremony of upcoming Women’s Premier League which will start from February 23 and the first match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Defending Champions Mumbai Indian will face Delhi Capitals for the opener clash of WPL 2024. The opening ceremony will take place before the match.

On Wednesday night, the official X handle of WPL made an announcement and wrote, “Get ready folks, It’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan who will celebrate Cricket ka Queendom! Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 23rd Feb.”

KING KHAN is all set for #TATAWPL Opening Ceremony 💥🔥💥 Hurry 🆙 and get your tickets at https://t.co/jP2vYAWukG @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/7VDjZ1dRw4 — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2024

The opening match of the tournament could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year’s loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold. Meg Lanning would have her eyes set on the gold, hoping to hold the newest championship title of women’s franchise cricket after conquering international cricket Australia all over the world.

