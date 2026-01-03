Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR confirm release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman before IPL 2026, BCCI will…

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders have stated that the BCCI/IPL, has instructed the franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed that the BCCI/IPL, as the governing authority of the IPL, has directed the franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The decision was has been taken following due process and consultations, in line with the instructions issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The BCCI will permit KKR to sign a replacement player in accordance with IPL regulations.

Saikia said that the decision was taken in light of recent developments

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the decision was taken in light of recent developments, following reports of incidents in Bangladesh that resulted in the deaths of several Hindus.

“Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchisee KKR to release one of their player Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,” said Saikia.

KKR signed Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore in IPL 2026 auction

Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR signed Rahman at the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi for Rs 9.20 crore after a fierce bidding contest involving Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, in recent days, both KKR and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan have faced criticism over the decision to sign Rahman amid ongoing tensions between India and Bangladesh.

From a financial standpoint, KKR will be waiting for the IPL Governing Council to refund Rs 9.20 crore to their purse so they can secure a quality replacement.

In the absence of Mustafizur Rahman, the team will heavily rely on their Indian pacers, such as Harshit Rana and Umran Malik, or adjust their combination by bringing in an additional overseas batter like Rachin Ravindra

