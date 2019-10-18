Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to India’s squad for the third Test against South Africa starting Saturday. Nadeem has been added as cover for Kuldeep Yadav, who had complained of pain in his left shoulder, the BCCI stated in a press release.

In July earlier this year, Nadeem was at the forefront of India A’s success against West Indies A when he claimed a match-haul of 10 wickets. He took 5/62 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 5/47 in the second. It was Nadeem’s fifth 10-wicket-haul in a match. More recently, just last month, Nadeem orchestrated another handsome win for India A, against South Africa A.

Last October, Nadeem earned his maiden India call-up for the three T20Is against West Indies, and although he hasn’t represented his country yet, the left-arm spinner was happy with the way he was making progress. His selection came on the back of a List A record, which saw Nadeem return the best figures in the format.

Playing for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Nadeem picked up 8/10 against Rajasthan, skittling them 73. He broke a 21-year-long record that was held by Mumbai’s Rahul Sanghvi and joined a list where names like Chaminda Vaas and Michael Holding are now behind him.

Across the last three seasons, Nadeem has picked up over 50 wickets in a Ranji Trophy season, led India A to wins in New Zealand and England, and been the linchpin of Jharkhand’s rise in the Indian domestic circuit.

India’s squad for 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem