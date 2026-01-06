Home

Sports

Shaheen Afridi begins rehab at NCA after BBL 15 injury, Zaman Khan called up as his...

Shaheen Afridi begins rehab at NCA after BBL 15 injury, Zaman Khan called up as his…

Shaheenhas been ruled out from BBL 15 following a knee injury he suffered on SHeat's match against the Adelaide Strikers

New Delhi: Shaheen was ruled out from BBL 15 following a knee injury he suffered on Saturday, 27 December, during Brisbane Heat’s match against the Adelaide Strikers.

The left-arm pacer walked off the field holding his right knee during the 14th over. He was later ruled out and expressed gratitude to fans for their support during his brief appearance, “I’m massively thankful to the Brisbane Heat team and fans for showering me with immense love and support,” he wrote on his X post.

“Due to an unexpected injury, I have been called back by the PCB and will have to take a rehab. Hopefully, I will be back in the fields soon. Meanwhile, I will be cheering for the amazing team.”

Afridi’s rehab program will involve regular check-ups

Reports suggest that Afridi’s rehab program will involve regular check-ups to track his recovery and help him regain full fitness ahead of the major tournament.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Both Shaheen and Babar Azam, missed India’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka due to their BBL 15 commitments.

The seriousness of Shaheen’s injury raises concerns over his availability for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled on 7 February.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat confirmed that pacer Zaman Khan will replace Shaheen in the squad.

The 24-year-old right-arm pacer has been cleared by the BBL Technical Committee and will be available for Brisbane Heat’s match against Sydney Thunder at the Gabba on Saturday.

Zaman Khan is set to replace Shaheen Afridi

Zaman will face his former team, having played for the Thunder in BBL 13. Known for his unique slingy action and death-over prowess, he took eight wickets in four matches for Sydney Thunder at an impressive average of 16.38.

Johan Botha, head coach of Brisbane Heat said he is confident that Zaman’s inclusion in the team will strengthen the bowling lineup as the tournament reaches a crucial phase.

“He’s a genuine wicket-taker up front, but he can also control an over with his variations and pace,” Botha said.

“He complements our attack nicely and gives us additional options in the key bowling periods. Zaman was a handful when he first came on the scene and has continued to evolve his game,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.