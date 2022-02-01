Lahore: Months after the T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Afridi went on to hail the then India captain Virat Kohli. In a recent interview on Cricbuzz, the left-arm pacer said that the idea was not to bowl straight and mix it up as the leg-side boundary was small in Dubai.Also Read - Game Recognises Game: Pakistan Players Praying For Virat Kohli's 71st Century While Playing in PSL

"The end I was bowling from, the leg-side boundary was smaller, say about 60-65 meter only. If I had bowled straight and fast at him [Virat Kohli], he would have flicked me or pulled me for runs. So I wanted to mix things up and bowl a slow bouncer at him, so that it would have been difficult for him to go leg-side. Luckily for me, the ball gripped and he got out. Aur mera time bhi accha thha. (laughs). I admire Virat Kohli a lot, he's one of the best around," Afridi said.

Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets in that game. It was also Pakistan's first win over India in a World Cup game. The Babar Azam-led side outplayed a strong Indian side in all three departments.

The two sides would meet again in the T20 World Cup 2022. India would have an opportunity to avenge the loss. Pakistan would start favourites in that game for sure after their comprehensive win in 2021.