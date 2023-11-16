Home

Shaheen Afridi Reacts After Becoming New T20I Captain Of Pakistan, Says ”Honoured And Thrilled”

Afridi has been a proven captain in the shortest format of the game as he has lead his side, Lahore Qalandars to two Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles as skipper of the team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi in action for Pakistan during the ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)>

New Delhi: After the dismal show in the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan captain Babar Azam stepped down from his responsibility and star pacer Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood have been chosen to lead the side in T20Is and Tests respectively.

The decision received mixed reviews on social media and the fans expected an another name like Muhammad Rizwan to lead the side. But after getting the role to lead the nation, Shaheen was honoured and thrilled and he said that he will uphold the team spirit and bring glory to the nation.

”I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support. I’ll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field. Our success lies in unity, trust and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family. Together, we rise!”, Afridi wrote on Twitter X.

I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support.

I’ll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field.

Our success lies in unity, trust and… — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 16, 2023

Pakistan finished 5th in the league stage and missed out an opportunity to play in the semis of the ODI World Cup for the third time in a row.

