Kingston (Jamaica): A match-defining performance by Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi helped visitors beat West Indies by 109 runs and level the two-match series 1-1 at the Sabina Park, Kingston. Afridi returned with career-best figures of 10 for 94 as West Indies were dismissed were 219 on the final session of the final day of the second Test match on Wednesday (IST).Also Read - WI vs PAK 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi's Six Wickets Help Pakistan Seize Initiative vs West Indies on Day 4

Congrats to both teams 👏🏽

Series drawn 1-1 🤝🏽

Betway Test Series Trophy shared 🏆#WIvsPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/l71oCUgbYp — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 24, 2021

Pakistan bowlers came to the party with Afridi picking up four wickets in the second innings on the final day, ably supported by Nauman Ali (3/52) and Hasan Ali (2/37) as the hosts succumbed under pressure on the final day in trying to save the Test match and win the series. Also Read - Highlights West Indies vs Pakistan Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: WI vs PAK Online Score Streaming From Sabina Park

And that’s a wrap!🤝🏽 Congrats to @TheRealPCB, winners of the 2nd Betway Test presented by Osaka Batteries!👏🏽 Series leveled ⚖#WIvPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/qNaB60V7eK — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 24, 2021

Pakistan have claimed 12 World Test Championship points from the series.

Beginning the day at 49/1, Alzarri Joseph (17) was the first player dismissed in Shaheen’s charge, caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as the left-armer found the top-edge of the nightwatchman’s bat. Nkrumah Bonner fell less than four overs later to Hasan Ali, adjudged lbw after a successful review by the fielding team.

The West Indies’ chances of salvaging anything from the match took another blow thanks to a fine piece of Imran Butt slip-fielding, taking a low catch to dismiss Roston Chase for a duck, Hasan’s second scalp.

In trouble at 73/4, Jermaine Blackwood joined opener and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, and provided some respite, ticking the score to three figures. Looking in control, the left-arm orthodox of Nauman was the partnership’s undoing, as a turning and bouncing delivery forced a Blackwood edge. Rizwan claimed his second catch behind the stumps, and Pakistan were five wickets away from levelling the series.

Brathwaite continued to grind, though it was perhaps a lapse in concentration in his four-hour stay at the crease that cost him his wicket, cutting a Nauman delivery to Fawad Alam at point for 39.

Shaheen Afridi again struck to dismiss Kyle Mayers for 32, though Pakistan faced a new threat to deny them victory in the form of rain. A light shower forced an early call for tea with three wickets still to take, and it spurred a West Indian side, which still had Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva at the crease.

Momentum looked to have swung back in the hosts’ favour as Pakistan looked desperate for a scalp, though the spin of Nauman broke the match open, beating Holder in the flight for the all-rounder to spoon a catch to short cover for 47.

Afridi returned, and after trapping Kemar Roach in front for 7, dismissed da Silva for 15 to finish the job for the tourists.

Brief scores: Pakistan 302/9 decl and 176/6 decl beat West Indies 150 and 219 in 83.2 overs (K Brathwaite 39, K Mayers 32, J Holder 47; S Afridi 4/43, H Ali 2/37, N Ali 3/52).

