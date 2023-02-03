Home

Shaheen Afridi Ties Knot With Shahid Afridi’s Daughter Ansha | SEE PICS

Karachi: Pakistan’s superstar pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have tied the knot with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha on Friday at a locals mosque in Karachi.

“It was my wish and Alhamdulillah it is fulfilled now,” Shaheen said in an interview on Geo News’ show ‘Aik Din Geo Kai Sath’.

Men in Green premium fast bowler was also asked if his wife was jealous of his female fans. The 22-year had a witty reply and said that maybe she also feels like that.

“I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that. I found my heart and that’s enough for me”, Afridi replied.

Congratulations Super Star @iShaheenAfridi on your Nikah Ceremony… Masha Allah 🎊😍👏❤️🙌🙌🙌

اللہ کریم آپ دونوں کو اتفاق اور محبت سے رہنا نصیب فرمائے آمین ثم آمین#ShaheenShahAfridi #anshaafridi pic.twitter.com/zJgKXZwPs2 — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 3, 2023

Maulana Abdul Sattar was in charge of the marriage rituals at the Zakaria Mosque. On the other hand, the bride’s rukhsati or the bride’s departure will take place later at a later time. The mehndi was held yesterday night and Shaheen’s family reached Karachi two days before the wedding.

After the Nikah, a reception was held were Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, squash legend Jahangir Khan, Asim Bajwa- director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relation and the General Manager of ICC, Wasim Khan were among the guests.

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI & HIS CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM !!🤩😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Izh1Xg0UnS — Irha🇵🇰 (@___irhaa) February 3, 2023

Afridi has been out of action since November after injuring himself in the T20 World Cup Final against England. Hopefully he’ll be back in time for the PSL for Lahore Qalandars, which starts from Feb 13.