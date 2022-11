Shaheen Afridi Undergoes Appendectomy, Shares Picture From Hospital

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took to Twitter to reveal that he underwent appendectomy on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi Undergoes Appendectomy, Shares Picture From Hospital (Image: Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi)

Shaheen Afridi: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took to Twitter to reveal that he underwent appendectomy on Sunday. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Shaheen wrote, “Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers.”

Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/M70HWwl9Cn — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 20, 2022

Earlier, Shaheen had suffered a knee injury during the final of T20 World Cup 2022.