Shaheen Afridi’s Message to Pakistan Team Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 Match vs India at Ahmedabad

Shaheen Afridi has asked everyone to focus on the India clash and forget everything else.

Shaheen Afridi on Ind-Pak WC match @ Twitter/ ICC

Lahore: Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi would be key to his team’s fortunes when they lock horns with India in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 game in Ahmedabad. While the buzz for that game and the stakes would be high, Afridi has a clear message for the entire Pskistan side. He has asked everyone to focus on the India clash and forget everything else.

“We should stop thinking and concentrating on just India versus Pakistan match because that’s just one game. We need to focus our thoughts on how to win the World Cup, and as a team, this will be our aim,” Afridi was quoted as saying in a report by Cricket Pakistan.

With Shaheen, there have been fitness issues and his absence has hurt the Pakistan side. Now, Afridi has also given an update on his fitness. Claiming to be fully fit, Afridi asserted that is the reason why he is back in the Test side.

“I am fully fit; that’s why I’m back in the Test team. If I hadn’t been fully match fit, my name wouldn’t have been in the squad. I will be playing for Pakistan’s national team, not for a club-level team.”

However, India would start favourites in the game against Pakistan as they would be playing at home in front of a packed house egging them on. The Indian team has never lost an ODI World Cup match against Pakistan and that is one record they would want to keep intact in 2023 as well.

