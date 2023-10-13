Home

Shaheen Shah Afridi Picks Virat Kohli Over Babar Azam As Best Cover Driver In World Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Tie | Watch VIDEO

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on October 14 the match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi picked Virat Kohli over Babar Azam for the best cover driver in the World ahead of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad On October 14.

Along with Shaheen Shah Afridi every player including Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya also picked Kohli for the best cover driver in the world. The video went viral on the social sphere and here is the video:

VIRAT KOHLI – THE GOAT…!!! – The king of cover drives in cricket history. pic.twitter.com/Ui9AiHF4k5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2023

Which player comes to your mind when I say Cover-drive [ICC]: Shaheen – Virat Kohli

Shreyas – Virat Kohli

Rashid – Virat Kohli

Hardik – Virat Kohli

Suryakumar – Virat Kohli

Marsh – Virat Kohli

Maxwell – Virat Kohli

Siraj – Virat Kohli

Conway – Virat Kohli

Kuldeep – Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/VEwhOal45H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2023

Kohli is currently in Ahmedabad for the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan and in his recent outings of ODI World Cup the former India skipper slammed 85 against Australia and in scored 55* against Afghanistan.

As India will take on Pakistan all the eyes will be on India’s opener Shubman Gill as the young batter missed the first twi clashes of ODI World Cup citing illness.

Gill has been a vital cog in the wheel in India’s ODI scheme of things for over a year and a half. He is the current leading run-getter in the format this year, amassing 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, including hitting two centuries and as many fifties in his last four ODI games.

