Shaheen Shah Afridi Scripts History With Four-Wicket Burst In First Over In T20 Blast | WATCH VIDEO
Shaheen Shah Afridi became the first bowler to take four wickets in the first over of the game. Playing for Nottinghamshire, Afridi has so far taken 20 wickets in 13 games.
New Delhi: Shaheen Shah Afridi scripted history on Friday as the Pakistan pacer became the first bowler to take four wickets in the first over of a match while playing for Nottinghamshire against Warwickshire in the England’s T20 Blast encounter at the Trent Bridge.
However, despite his stellar show, Nottinghamshire lost the game by two wickets. Defending 169, Nottinghamshire Steven Mullaney asked Afridi to open the bowling. The Pakistan speedster started with five wides before making a remarkable comeback.
He removed Alex Davies with a toe-crushing yorker and Chris Benjamin was clean bowled in his first two legal deliveries before Dan Mousley denied Afridi a hat-trick. But he didn’t had to wait long as Mousley and Ed Barnard became Afridi’s victims in the final two balls of the over.
Shaheen Afridi, you cannot do that!! 💥 https://t.co/ehXxmtz6rX pic.twitter.com/wvibWa17zA
— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 30, 2023
Afridi finished with figures of 4/29. The 23-year-old, who came into the tournament on the back of a stellar show with the national team, has taken 20 wickets so far in 13 games. Certainly, Pakistan will look upon him in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka that starts on July 16.
Earlier, Afridi’s national teammate Hasan Ali took three wickets as Nottinghamshire managed 168 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper Tom Moores was the top scorer for Nottinghamshire with a 73 off 42, that included four sixes and six boundaries.
Despite the loss, Nottinghamshire sit fourth in the South group points table. They will play Leicestershire on Sunday in their last group game. The top four teams from each of North and South groups will make the quarterfinals.
