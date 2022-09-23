Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi trolled after his sarcastic tweet on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s knock against England in the second T20I at National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an unbeaten partnership of 203 runs to hand England a compelling defeat of 10 wickets.Also Read - Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

After Pakistan’s victory Pakistan pacer took his twitter shared: Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 22, Thursday

“I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi? 😉 Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team.” Also Read - Highlights PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I, Cricket Score: Babar Azam Stars With Century, Pakistan Beat England By 10 Wickets

cricket fans started trolling the pakistan pacer here are some of the tweets:

Is this fakhar or Shaheen 😭🤣😭🤣 — Zak (@Zakr1a) September 22, 2022

u should focus on ur recovery n games..this is none of ur business bro..awam izat b deti h aur cricise krna un ka haq h.. — Afshan Haider (@afshanhaider512) September 22, 2022

You guys lost Asia Cup Final and celebrating a victory on flat track with England B team With no Butler, Roy, Bairstow & Ben Stokes — Bilal A. Salimi (@BilalSalimi91) September 22, 2022

Fakhar Zaman real id se ao 😂 — Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) September 22, 2022

Bhai Babar ko bolo Kuch kaam apni fielding par bhi karlo circle main ball nhi rok Sakta to Kia faida waha khara hony ka — ℐℳℛᎯℕℤᎯℛᎯℐЅℋ🇵🇰 (@zaraish_imran) September 23, 2022

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Alex Hales and Phil Salt put on a quickfire 42-run partnership in the first five overs for England. Salt got England up and running with a six against Mohammad Nawaz and Hales followed it up with a four and six in the next over.

Shahnawaz Dahani turned it around for Pakistan in the final over of the Powerplay and was on a hattrick with the wicket of Hales and Dawid Malan.