Shaheen Shah Afridi Wants Mohammad Amir To Play For Pakistan Again, Says ‘Will Talk If He’s Available To Come Back’

Both Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir are currently representing Desert Vipers in ILT20 in UAE.

Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking a wicket for Desert Vipers in ILT20. (Image: DV)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s new white-ball captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has promised to talk to Mohammad Amir to bring the senior pacer back in the national team. Amir, one of the most skillful bowlers Pakistan has ever produced, retired from international cricket in 2021, pointing loopholes against the cricketing system in his country. However, he has been playing franchise cricket all over the world and is currently representing Desert Vipers in the ongoing ILT20 in UAE.

Afridi, who also represents Desert Vipers, shared his positive experience on bowling experience alongside Amir and spoke highly about the value of their partnership. “I will talk to Mohammad Amir if he’s available to come back for Pakistan once again. Amir and I bowled together after almost 5 years. It was a very good experience to bowl with him; our partnership was great,” said Shaheen Afridi.

Amir’s Pakistan career has been a mixture of ups and downs. After making his international debut in 2008, Amir was a nemesis to the opposition and considered to be one of the long horses in international cricket, but got a five-year ban from ICC for his involvement in match-fixing.

Upon his return to international cricket in 2016, Amir continued to grab all the attention with his fiery bowling and played a crucial part in Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017. In fact, he completely destroyed the Indian batting order in the final at Lord’s.

At 31, Amir is still one of the potent fast bowlers globally in the shorter format, and has been in demand for franchises all over the world.

