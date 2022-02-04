Karachi: Shahid Afridi is one of the most popular cricketers to have represented Pakistan. At the age of 46, he made a comeback to the game as he featured in a PSL game for Quetta Gladiators on Thursday. The game turned out to be disastrous from his point of view as he was clobbered to all parts of the ground in his four overs spell in which he conceded 67 runs and picked up a solitary wicket as United won the game by 43 runs.Also Read - Ind vs WI: Deepak Hooda in Line For Debut as Covid Hits Team India; Could Replace Shreyas Iyer in Playing XI For 1st ODI

Unfortunately, Afridi bagged an unwanted record to his name as he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of PSL. It was a bad day in the office for the veteran as he did not come good with the bat as well. All he could muster was four runs off eight balls.